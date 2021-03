LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is extending its zero-tolerance policy for unruly passengers.

Since December of last year, there have been more than 500 reports of passengers acting up. Most of the incidents are related to the mask-wearing mandate.

The policy skips counseling or warnings and moves right to fines of up to $35,000 and potential prison time.

The extension is likely to last at least as long as facemasks are required.