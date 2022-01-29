EXCLUSIVE: Tom Brady Sr. says his son is not retiring from football

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted Saturday morning that seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady is retiring.
Within the next few hours, conflicting reports have surfaced across the internet.
Brady’s father, Tom Brady Sr., tells KRON4 news his son is not retiring, saying that an online publication started circulating an unsubstantiated rumor.
Brady Sr. insists that the reports, like the one from Schefter, are not true.
NFL insiders from various outlets such as ESPN and NFL Network tweeted out the news before Saturday noon that the legendary signal-caller was stepping away from football.
Then, Schefter later tweeted a statement from Brady’s agent that said he was not confirming the news that his client is retiring.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.