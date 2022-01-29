EXCLUSIVE: Tom Brady Sr. says his son is not retiring from football

FILE – Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is interviewed on the field after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Tampa, Fla., in this Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, file photo. Sometimes, the abdicating king, or the deposed one, returns to his kingdom. It happens often enough in the NFL, yet rarely is as newsworthy as Tom Brady, who led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles, going back to New England. He’ll do that on Sunday night eight months after taking the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the top. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano, FIle)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted Saturday morning that seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady is retiring.

Within the next few hours, conflicting reports have surfaced across the internet.

Brady’s father, Tom Brady Sr., tells KRON4 news his son is not retiring, saying that an online publication started circulating an unsubstantiated rumor.

Brady Sr. insists that the reports, like the one from Schefter, are not true.

NFL insiders from various outlets such as ESPN and NFL Network tweeted out the news before Saturday noon that the legendary signal-caller was stepping away from football.

Then, Schefter later tweeted a statement from Brady’s agent that said he was not confirming the news that his client is retiring.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.