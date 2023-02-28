BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Disney’s foodie extravaganza returns

To keep people coming back year after year, you have to offer a tantalizing balance of old and new. The old is familiar and comfortable, while the new is uncharted and exhilarating. Disney understands this. That’s why, this year at the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, you’ll find a palate-dazzling smorgasbord of cuisines and cocktails worth traveling across the country to sample.

In this article: Hamilton Beach Electric Panini Press Grill, Oster Expressbake Bread Maker and Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Crepe Pan.

When and where is the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival?

The inaugural Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival took place in the spring of 2006. It continued every year until renovations put the event on hiatus. The revamped edition returned in 2016, took a two-year break for Covid and returned last year. This year, the highly anticipated festival of food and drink begins on March 3 and runs through April 25 at the Disney California Adventure park.

What happens at the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival?

When you go to the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, there are only two things you need to do: indulge and enjoy. The primary focus of the event is the 12 festival marketplace kiosks, each offering extraordinary cuisine featuring California-grown ingredients and locally brewed craft beers and wines.

If you’d like to make the adventure extra special, consider a Sip and Savor Pass. This offering consists of a commemorative credential, lanyard and eight tabs you can redeem for select food and nonalcoholic beverages at participating locations throughout the park.

Additionally, guests can enjoy live culinary demonstrations, family programming, live music and more. And, for a limited time, the popular Soarin’ Over California experience returns to the festival. This thrill ride raises viewers up into the air in front of an 80-foot projection dome and takes them on a breathtaking virtual tour across the Golden State.

The 12 marketplaces

These flavorful cuisine kiosks feature delectable combinations of food, such as a Petite Burrata (grilled ciabatta with tomato and olive jam, burrata cheese, pesto and freeze-dried balsamic), along with wine, beer and cocktails.

Avocado Time

Berry Patch

California Craft Brews

Cluck-a-Doodle-Moo (sliders, wings and beer)

D•Lish

Garlic Kissed

Golden Dreams

I Heart Artichokes

LA Style

Nuts About Cheese

Peppers Cali-Ente

Uncork California

What you need to create your own food and wine event

Can’t make the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival this year? Here’s what you need to host your own wine and cuisine event.

Hamilton Beach Electric Panini Press Grill

This panini press makes sandwiches, quesadillas, fruit turnovers, personal pizzas and more. Create the cuisine of your dreams to fuel your foodie festivities with this eye-catching red sandwich grill.

Sold by Amazon

Oster Expressbake Bread Maker

If you want an artisanal eating experience, start with the bread. This bread maker from Oster can bake up to a 2-pound loaf. It has 13 bread settings and three crust settings with a 13-hour programmable timer for convenience.

Sold by Amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Crepe Pan

This top-quality crepe maker is made from enameled cast iron for exceptional heat delivery and retention. It arrives ready to use (no seasoning is necessary), and the ergonomic handle gives you a comfortable and secure grip.

Sold by Amazon

Toscana Cheese Board and Knife Set

At a party, it’s all about presentation. This elegant wood cheese board is a beauty. It comes with four full-tang cheese tools that are stored inside the board itself.

Sold by Amazon

Meiomi Pinot Noir

If you favor pinot noir, this offering has a rich combination of mocha, vanilla and toasty oak brightened by strawberry, blackberry, dark cherry and other fruity fragrances. It has a robust and pleasing depth.

Sold by Wine.com

Apothic Red Blend 2020

Made from a bold blend of California-grown red grapes, this alchemic blend of zinfandel, cabernet sauvignon, Syrah and merlot is simply magical.

Sold by Wine.com

Roederer Estate Brut

If you prefer fizz, Roederer Estate Brut is the first California sparkling wine produced by Champagne Louis Roederer. This highly acclaimed option is known for its depth of flavor.

Sold by Wine.com

Bartesian Professional Cocktail Machine

Making cocktails has never been easier. All you have to do is insert a cocktail capsule, place your favorite glass beneath and select your desired strength, from mocktail to strong. In seconds, you’ll have the perfect drink.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.