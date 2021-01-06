LIVE: Trump protesters breach US Capitol, 6 pm curfew ordered for DC as Capitol goes on lockdown

(KLAS) — Supporters of President Donald Trump protested at the U.S. Capitol and tried to gain access to proceedings on Wednesday as Congress prepared to count Electoral Votes. A “lockdown” at the Capitol began, with protesters taking up spots on Capitol grounds after waving flags in the streets.
Police fired teargas on protesters after they broke through police lines. Protesters “storming” the Capitol ascended terraces on the building. Some clashes between police and protesters were violent and at one point guns were drawn by police outside the entrance to the U.S. House of Representatives.
Police initially offered little resistance to the huge crowd outside the Capitol, but have now begun working to clear the area.
At protestors stormed the Capitol, President Trump asked them to support Capitol Police. About 30 minutes later, he sent out another — more strongly worded — tweet calling for protestors to be peaceful.
Reports indicate protesters entered the Capitol at one point. Broadcast reports said the protesters were attempting to interrupt the counting of Electoral Votes — the last procedural step in Joe Biden’s win in November’s election.
The mayor of Washington, D.C., has ordered a 6 p.m. curfew.
Members of Congress have been ordered to “shelter in place.” Inside the House chamber, members were told by police to put on gas masks after tear gas was dispersed in the Capitol Rotunda amid skirmishes with Trump supporters.
Law enforcement instructed lawmakers to retrieve masks from under their seats amid the clashes. The Capitol building was placed on lockdown, as Trump supporters marched through evacuated public spaces in the building.
After egging on protests, Trump tweeted to his supporters to “stay peaceful” as they violently clash with law enforcement and breached the Capitol building.
The U.S. Capitol Police are evacuating some congressional office buildings due to “police activity” as thousands gather outside the Capitol to protest the electoral vote.
Police told congressional staff members they should evacuate the Cannon House Office Building and the building that houses the Library of Congress. It wasn’t immediately clear what specifically sparked the evacuation.
A police spokeswoman did not immediately respond to calls and emails seeking comment.
Thousands of people descended on the U.S. Capitol as Congress moved to vote to affirm Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential win. Videos posted online showed protesters fighting with U.S. Capitol Police officers as police fired pepper spray to keep them back.