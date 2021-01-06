LIVE: Trump protesters breach US Capitol, 6 pm curfew ordered for DC as Capitol goes on lockdown

(KLAS) — Supporters of President Donald Trump protested at the U.S. Capitol and tried to gain access to proceedings on Wednesday as Congress prepared to count Electoral Votes. A “lockdown” at the Capitol began, with protesters taking up spots on Capitol grounds after waving flags in the streets.

Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Police fired teargas on protesters after they broke through police lines. Protesters “storming” the Capitol ascended terraces on the building. Some clashes between police and protesters were violent and at one point guns were drawn by police outside the entrance to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Police initially offered little resistance to the huge crowd outside the Capitol, but have now begun working to clear the area.

At protestors stormed the Capitol, President Trump asked them to support Capitol Police. About 30 minutes later, he sent out another — more strongly worded — tweet calling for protestors to be peaceful.

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Reports indicate protesters entered the Capitol at one point. Broadcast reports said the protesters were attempting to interrupt the counting of Electoral Votes — the last procedural step in Joe Biden’s win in November’s election.

The mayor of Washington, D.C., has ordered a 6 p.m. curfew.

Members of Congress have been ordered to “shelter in place.” Inside the House chamber, members were told by police to put on gas masks after tear gas was dispersed in the Capitol Rotunda amid skirmishes with Trump supporters.

Law enforcement instructed lawmakers to retrieve masks from under their seats amid the clashes. The Capitol building was placed on lockdown, as Trump supporters marched through evacuated public spaces in the building.

After egging on protests, Trump tweeted to his supporters to “stay peaceful” as they violently clash with law enforcement and breached the Capitol building.

Our reporter @Rho_Co is still broadcasting live even after being evacuated from the Cannon House Office Building. We're live with @jameshohmann and our @washingtonpost colleagues reporting outside the Capitolhttps://t.co/wRjqzdxYRw pic.twitter.com/tbx0KDe7ZZ — Libby Casey (@libcasey) January 6, 2021

Situation unfolding at the Capitol right now. The House Cannon office building has also just been evacuated @mkraju reports. https://t.co/gBMmutRSfx — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) January 6, 2021

The U.S. Capitol Police are evacuating some congressional office buildings due to “police activity” as thousands gather outside the Capitol to protest the electoral vote.

Police told congressional staff members they should evacuate the Cannon House Office Building and the building that houses the Library of Congress. It wasn’t immediately clear what specifically sparked the evacuation.

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

A protester is shown injured during a confrontation with police during a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Supporters of US President Donald Trump take over stands set up for the presidential inauguration as they protest at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. – Thousands of Trump supporters, fueled by his spurious claims of voter fraud, are flooding the nation’s capital protesting the expected certification of Joe Biden’s White House victory by the US Congress. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Crowds arrive for the “Stop the Steal” rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation’s capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

New Hampshire. State Representatives stand for the Pledge of Allegiance during an outdoor meeting of the New Hampshire House of Representatives in a parking lot, due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, at the University of New Hampshire Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Durham, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

A police spokeswoman did not immediately respond to calls and emails seeking comment.

Thousands of people descended on the U.S. Capitol as Congress moved to vote to affirm Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential win. Videos posted online showed protesters fighting with U.S. Capitol Police officers as police fired pepper spray to keep them back.