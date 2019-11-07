Escaped inmates returned to California jail

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — On the lam since they broke out of the Monterey County Jail last Sunday, the two escapees managed to make it across the border in Mexico, only to be captured as they were inexplicably trying to get back into the U.S.

Now, they’re back in jail amid tighter security.

Free for about 72 hours since their escape from the Monterey County Jail, the two fugitives, hands and feet in cuffs, were brought back to Salinas Wednesday after their capture at the Mexican border.

Commander John Thornburg said deputies got a tip the two escapees were in Mexico.

“We received information they were in the area of Tijuana,” Thornburg said. “Once we had that information, we notified the customs and border protection agency, and they were able to arrest the two as they were trying to walk back into the country.”

21-year-old Santos Fonseca and 20-year-old Jonathan Salazar escaped early Sunday after cutting a hole in the ceiling of a bathroom and then crawled through a hatch and into a part of the jail that was under construction where there was no razor wire on the fencing.

“We’re going to find out everything, everybody wants to know how they got from Salinas to Mexico and we’re going to do everything we can to find that out,” Thornburg said.

A manhunt for the two men led to deputies surrounding a motel in Marina on Tuesday after receiving a tip that Jonathan Salazar was holed up there.

Salazar and Fonseca both grew up in Salinas and had been in custody since 2018. Both men are facing murder allegations in separate cases along with other violent charges. As to why they would be trying to come into the country after making it across the border, Thornburg said:

“I wish a knew the answer to that question, but I do not know right now.”