Endangered baby right whale found dead on Florida beach

This photo provided by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission shows a baby whale that is been injured near St. Augustine, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. The plight of endangered right whales took another sad turn Saturday, when a baby whale, possibly two months old, washed ashore on a Florida beach with telltale signs of being struck by a boat. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission via AP)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The plight of endangered right whales has taken another sad turn. A baby whale washed ashore dead on a Florida beach Saturday with telltale signs of being struck by a boat.

There are fewer than 400 north Atlantic right whales remaining, and experts say any mortality of the species is a serious setback to rescuing the animals from extinction.

Federal biologists expressed dismay over the discovery of the 22-foot male infant at Anastasia State Park near St. Augustine.

The circumstances surrounding the whale’s death are under investigation. But officials said it was clear that a vessel was involved because of propeller wounds to the head and back.

