Electronic verification program begins at Social Security Administration

Like other Social Security Administration offices across the country, the facility in Downtown San Diego remains closed due to COVID-19 crisis.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Social Security Administration is working with nine companies as they roll out their new electronic Consent Based Social Security Number Verification service.

The participants involved first are:

Capital One Services, LLC

Computer Information Development, LLC

Discover Financial Services

Early Warning Services, LLC

Experian Information Solutions, Inc.

ID Analytics, LLC

SentiLink Corp.

Synchrony Financial

Zions Bancorporation

Social Security intends to expand the program in 2021.

The companies pay a fee for the service, which allows them to verify if a person’s Social Security number, name, and date of birth combination matches Social Security records.

Social Security needs the person’s written consent and will accept an electronic signature in order to disclose the SSN verification to the company. The service returns a match verification of “Yes” or “No,” but the administration says it does not verify a person’s identity.

“Our new electronic SSN verification service helps reduce synthetic identity fraud by comparing agency records with data provided electronically by approved participants,” said Andrew Saul, Commissioner of Social Security. “This is an important online service that helps us provide participants and their customers fast, secure, and more efficient SSN verifications.”

The service extends to subsidiaries, affiliates, agents, subcontractors or assignees of a financial institution — “permitted entities” that pay for the service.

There are potentially 124 permitted entities participating in the initial rollout.