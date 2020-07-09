Elderly woman attacked from behind with own cane in New York

BRIGHTON BEACH, N.Y. — A 70-year-old woman was captured on video being attacked from behind with her own cane in New York.

Elba Fuentes was waiting for a bus after leaving a fruit market Sunday afternoon when the attack happened, WABC reported.

“She grabbed me … and threw me down facedown to the floor; she started kicking me,” Fuentes told WABC on Wednesday.

The attacker repeatedly struck Fuentes with the cane, took her sneakers and made a grab for her purse as Fuentes tried to protect her face, the video shows.

“I started screaming ‘please help, I need help,'” Fuentes told WABC.

A couple in a car and a man on the street reportedly stopped to help. Video shows the man pulling the attacker off of Fuentes before pushing the attacker away.

Another woman helped Fuentes get her shoes back as fire crews arrived, WABC reported.

“There are good people in this world, that’s what I always say,” Fuentes said of the good Samaritans.