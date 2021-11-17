3.8 Magnitude earthquake recorded near Oakland and San Francisco

SAN RAMON, CA (KLAS, KRON) – The United States Geological Service is reporting a series of at least three earthquakes on the Oakland side of the San Francisco Bay.

The USGS recorded a 3.8 magnitude earthquake at 11:43, a 2.6 magnitude at 11:46, and a 3.0 magnitude at 11:58.

Reports are coming in that it was felt in Walnut Creek, Menlo Park, Pleasanton, San Ramon, Pleasant Hill and San Francisco.

Edit: An earlier version of this story reported a 4.9 magnitude earthquake. This was actually in San Francisco Menéndez, El Salvador 42 minutes before the 3.8 magnitude earthquake in the East Bay area.

This is a developing story – magnitude measurements might change – please check back for updates.