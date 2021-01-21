Dry cleaners among hardest hit businesses during pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We know the pandemic has affected many industries, but did you know one of the hardest hit is dry cleaners?

The dry cleaning and laundry institute believes 30 percent of dry cleaners could be forced to shutdown over the next 18 months. That is because Americans working from home in casual wear no longer need to dry clean their work clothes.

There are also fewer parties, weddings and other occasions to dress up.

Those who remain open are just trying to adjust. Many of them are now offering new services like alterations or wash and fold for families.

“Because households are chaotic right now because of home schooling and working from home and things you didn’t do before,” said Dawn Avery of the National Cleaners Association.

This is one industry adapting by using technology. Customers can pay online and get a touchless pickup.

Companies also offering another incentive — same day delivery.

Dry cleaners hope the vaccine means there are brighter days ahead.