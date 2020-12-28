Drunk driver crashes into Illinois patrol car, killing K-9, authorities say

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WFLA) — An Illinois deputy K-9 was killed Sunday when a suspected drunk driver crashed into the back of a patrol car.

“It’s with a heavy heart the Boone County Sheriff’s Office has to report that K-9 Loki was killed in the line of duty,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

Boone County Deputy Robert Rosenkranz was conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 90 around 1:30 a.m. when a suspected drunk driver crashed into the back of the deputy’s car, the sheriff’s office said.

“Thankfully, Deputy Rosenkranz was out of the vehicle and only received minor injuries from flying debris,” the sheriff’s office said.

K-9 Loki was in the vehicle during the crash and was seriously injured. The dog died later at a local emergency vet clinic.

“The members of the Boone County Sheriff’s Office offer our deepest condolences to the Rosenkranz family,” the department said on Facebook. “We ask that you keep the Rosenkranz family and our law enforcement family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”