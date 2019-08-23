Drive sober campaign targets most deadly time of year

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLAS) — The next few weeks are statistically the most deadly time of the year out on the roads. The US Department of Transportation says the weeks surrounding Labor Day are filled with more deadly crashes than any other time of the year.

The DOT is now launching a $13 million media campaign to raise awareness about the issue. You may be seeing the campaign on your TV, social media, in movie theaters or you may even hear it on the radio.

The DOT hopes the ads will save lives and convince people not to drive impaired.