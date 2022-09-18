ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KTVI) – Anheuser-Busch is settling a class-action lawsuit associated with their Ritas™ line of drink, meaning if you’ve ever had a Lime-a-Rita, you may be eligible to file a claim.

The lawsuit, filed in Missouri, alleges that the brewer advertised that the drink contains tequila or wine when they do not. Anheuser-Busch denies any wrongdoing and settled the lawsuit.

A court has not yet decided whether to approve the settlement, but you can start your claim now to receive settlement money if you’re eligible.

To be eligible, you’ll need to have purchased any of the dozens of Ritas™ Brand Products listed in the settlement in the U.S., from Jan. 1, 2018, through July 19, 2022.

You can receive a partial refund of up to $9.75 without proof of purchase. If you have a receipt, then you may get $21.75. Your refund total will depend on the product or products you purchased.

The deadline to file a claim is Dec. 16, 2022.

According to the settlement’s website, a hearing will be held in early December to determine whether the settlement should be approved.

Learn more about the products this settlement applies to and file a claim here.