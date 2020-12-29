Dramatic bodycam video shows Nashville officer’s viewpoint of explosion

Dramatic new video shows the Nashville explosion from the bodycam video of a Nashville police officer.

Officer Michael Sipos, one of the officers who responded to 2nd Ave. N. on Christmas Day in the minutes prior to the explosion, had been issued a body camera just days earlier, according to the Nashville Police Department.

Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, has been identified by authorities as the man suspected of detonating a bomb that killed himself, injured three other people and damaged dozens of buildings.