Dr Pepper shortage caused by COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dr Pepper has been added to the list of things people may struggle to find at grocery stores, and it’s all because of COVID-19.

On Monday, the brand tweeted that it was seeing a pandemic-induced shortage in stores. According to Dr Pepper, the shortage affects every flavor.

We know it’s harder to find Dr Pepper these days. We’re working on it – hang tight!



Note: This applies to all flavors of Dr Pepper – including our newest permanent addition to the family, Dr Pepper & Cream Soda. pic.twitter.com/Kf0UedMuiw — Dr Pepper (@drpepper) August 10, 2020

The company that owns the brand also shared that sales of Dr Pepper has “increased consistently over the last four years.” It says they are working with other distribution partners to meet the increased demand and needs of the customer. Dr Pepper says customers should continue to check stores for their product.