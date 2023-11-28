(NEXSTAR) – If country megastar Dolly Parton doesn’t respond to a text message, don’t take it personally.

While chatting with Drew Barrymore on the actress’ self-titled show Monday, the 77-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer revealed why she’d rather send a fax than a text message.

“I’m a low-tech girl in a high-tech world,” Parton said. “I surround myself with all these people that are into that high-tech world, but I don’t want to talk to everybody that wants to talk to me.”

The decision to keep texting out of her “9 to 5” is a conscious one.

“I don’t text because I don’t want to have to answer,” Parton continued. “If somebody calls me I’ll answer if I want to talk to them, or I’ll call them back when I can. Otherwise I’ve got too much to think about than to clutter my mind up with everything else.”

The “Jolene” singer made it clear that she could text … if she wanted to.

“I’m certainly not a stupid person. I could learn it if I wanted to, but I’d rather just have my fax machine, call in my creative stuff to my crew,” she told Barrymore. “And I’ve got the best crew in the world, and I surround myself with great people, but I just don’t have time to just sit with my face in the phone all day.”

It’s not the first time that Parton’s loyalty to fax technology has made headlines. During a 2022 appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” her goddaughter Miley Cyrus revealed that the two communicated via fax while working together on a Super Bowl commercial for none other than T-Mobile, ironically titled “Do It For The Phones.”

When Meyers joked about possible false advertising, Cyrus explained, “We do use the phone, but she does a fax and then someone scans the fax and they put it into a text message, and that gets sent to me.”

Meyers also made sure to clarify that while they might be joking, “nothing would make me happier than if somebody knocked on my door and said, ‘Fax from Dolly Parton.'”

Parton’s text-free focus appears to be paying off – earlier this month she released her long-awaited rock album “Rockstar.” Her first rock album comes after Parton tried (unsuccessfully) to decline consideration for a place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

In January, Parton told hosts of “The View” that she was going to earn her place in the Hall of Fame by releasing a rock album.

As of Tuesday, Parton’s debut album “Rockstar” is third on the Billboard 200 chart.