(The Hill) — Dollar Tree has announced it will stop selling eggs in its stores, according to Reuters, as the price of everyday food continues to surge due to ongoing inflation hitting grocery shoppers.

The discount retailer is a major destination for shoppers throughout the United States and Canada, many of whom often shop on a budget and rely on its cheap prices for everyday grocery products. According to Reuters, Dollar Tree anticipates restocking its egg inventory in all stores later this year.

The retailer also announced back in 2021 that it would increase its prices from $1 to $1.25, as it planned to reintroduce some products in its stores that were discontinued due to the $1 restrictions.

Amid already soaring prices, egg costs hit a record high in January due to an outbreak of bird flu, but fell 6.7 percent last month, according to Labor Department data. Now, with Easter around the corner, the price of eggs is 55.4 percent higher than a year ago.

Still, rising inflation continues to hit consumers’ pockets in key categories, especially at the grocery store.

The Hill has reached out to Dollar Tree for comment.