Dole recalling bagged salads in 10 states over possible listeria contamination

Dole issued a precautionary recall of the salads on Friday, after a sample test detected listeria bacteria in a random bag. The FDA said no illnesses had been reported at that time. (FDA)

(NEXSTAR) – Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc., announced a voluntary recall of certain varieties of bagged salad after a sample test yielded a positive result for listeria.

The salads, sold under several different brand names, were distributed in 10 states.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shared Dole’s recall announcement on Friday, but said no illnesses had been reported at that time.

Dole issued the precautionary recall after the Georgia Department of Agriculture tested a random sample of garden salad. The sample came back positive listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium that can lead to listeria infection.

The recalled products include:

24-ounce Dole™ Garden Salad, with lot codes N28205A and N28205B, and the UPC code 0-71430-01136-2

24-ounce Marketside™ Classic Salad, with lot codes N28205A and N28205B, and the UPC code 6-81131-32895-1

12-ounce Kroger™ Brand Garden Salad, with lot codes N28211A and N28211B, and the UPC code 0-11110-91036-3

12-ounce Salad Classics™ Garden Salad, with lot codes N28211A and N28211B, and the UPC code 6-88267-18443-7

All recalled salads had “best if used by” dates of Oct. 25, 2021. No other Dole products are affected by the recall.

The salads were also distributed to 10 states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia.

The salads were distributed to 10 states and sold under four different brands. (FDA)

Consumers are advised to discard any of the recalled products. Those with further questions can call the Dole Customer Center at 1-800-356-3111.

Listeriosis, an infection caused by foodborne listeria monocytogenes bacteria, affects roughly 1,600 people each year, around 260 of whom die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Those at the highest risk are pregnant women, newborns, young children, those over 65 and those with weakened immune systems. Pregnant woman are also 10 times more likely to contract listeria infection, and pregnant Hispanic women are roughly 24 times more likely. In pregnant women, listeria infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths or preterm labor.

Symptoms of listeria infection include fever and diarrhea, along with headache, stiff neck, nausea, loss of balance, abdominal pain, confusion and convulsions, according to the CDC and FDA. Pregnant women, however, typically only experience flu-like symptoms and fever, the CDC says.