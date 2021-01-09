DOJ: 3 men charged in connection with US Capitol riots

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol in Washington. An Arizona man seen in photos and video of the mob wearing a fur hat with horns was also charged Saturday in Wednesday’s chaos. Jacob Anthony Chansley, who also goes by the name Jake Angeli, was taken into custody Saturday, Jan. 9. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON (KLAS) — Three men involved with the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, were charged in federal court in the District of the Columbia Saturday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Those men have been identified as:

Jacob Chansley (Jake Angeli) of Arizona

Adam Johnson of Florida

Derrick Evans of West Virginia

The man seen in photos entering the Capitol building dressed in horns, a bearskin headdress, red, white and blue face paint, shirtless, and tan pants was identified by authorities as Jacob Anthony Chansley, a.k.a. Jake Angeli, of Arizona.

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol in Washington. On Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that Capitol rioters were antifa activists. At center is Jake Angeli, wearing fur hat with horns, a regular at pro-Trump events and a known follower of QAnon. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Chansley was taken into custody Saturday and charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The man who was seen removing the Speaker of the House’s lectern was identified as Adam Johnson, 36, of Florida. He was arrested Friday and charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; one count of theft of government property; and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

A pro-Trump protester carries the lectern of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi through the Roturnda of the U.S. Capitol Building after a pro-Trump mob stormed the building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The 35-year-old recently elected member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, Derrick Evans, was arrested Friday after he live-streamed the storming of the Capitol on his Facebook page. In the video, Evans is allegedly seen crossing the threshold of the doorway into the U.S. Capitol and shouting, “We’re in, we’re in! Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!,” according to court documents.

Evans was charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds, according to authorities.

West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec. 14, 2020, in the House chamber at the state Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. Evans recorded video of himself and fellow supporters of President Donald Trump storming the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 prompting calls for his resignation and thousands of signatures on an online petition advocating his removal. (Perry Bennett/West Virginia Legislature via AP)

These three cases are being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office and the U.S. Capitol Police.

The ATF and FBI continue to urge the public to report suspected use of explosive devices, or violent, destructive acts associated with the recent unrest. Anyone with information can call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information anonymously via ReportIt.com.

The FBI is looking for individuals who may have incited or promoted violence of any kind. Anyone with digital material or tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or submit images or videos at fbi.gov/USCapitol.