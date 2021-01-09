DOJ: 3 men charged in connection with US Capitol riots

WASHINGTON (KLAS) — Three men involved with the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, were charged in federal court in the District of the Columbia Saturday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Those men have been identified as:
- Jacob Chansley (Jake Angeli) of Arizona
- Adam Johnson of Florida
- Derrick Evans of West Virginia
The man seen in photos entering the Capitol building dressed in horns, a bearskin headdress, red, white and blue face paint, shirtless, and tan pants was identified by authorities as Jacob Anthony Chansley, a.k.a. Jake Angeli, of Arizona.
Chansley was taken into custody Saturday and charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
The man who was seen removing the Speaker of the House’s lectern was identified as Adam Johnson, 36, of Florida. He was arrested Friday and charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; one count of theft of government property; and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
The 35-year-old recently elected member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, Derrick Evans, was arrested Friday after he live-streamed the storming of the Capitol on his Facebook page. In the video, Evans is allegedly seen crossing the threshold of the doorway into the U.S. Capitol and shouting, “We’re in, we’re in! Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!,” according to court documents.
Evans was charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds, according to authorities.
These three cases are being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office and the U.S. Capitol Police.
The ATF and FBI continue to urge the public to report suspected use of explosive devices, or violent, destructive acts associated with the recent unrest. Anyone with information can call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information anonymously via ReportIt.com.
The FBI is looking for individuals who may have incited or promoted violence of any kind. Anyone with digital material or tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or submit images or videos at fbi.gov/USCapitol.