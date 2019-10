VACAVILLE, Calif. (KOVR) — Here’s proof that not all heroes wear capes! Vacaville police say this black Labrador Maggie saved the day when a fire broke out.

With the homeowners asleep, Maggie started barking and growling as flames broke out around 1 in the morning. The house suffered fire damage in the attic, one pickup truck is written off. Next door the neighbor’s truck and shed also were scorched

Vacaville fire says it’s a reminder to always have fresh batteries in your smoke detector.