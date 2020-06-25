Disney will not reopen theme parks on July 17 as originally planned

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2015, file photo, visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty’s Castle in the background at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. Disneyland says it’s closing its California parks starting Saturday over coronavirus concerns. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Disney announced that it is no longer going to open Disneyland in a phased reopening that was supposed to begin on July 17. In a statement released on Twitter, Disney said “the state of California indicated that it would not issue theme park reopening guidelines until sometime after July 4.”

Read the statement below:

The park has been closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Downtown Disney District will still reopen on July 9.

On Wednesday, California reported 7,149 confirmed cases in 24 hours, a record number in the state.