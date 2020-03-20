Deputies: Stolen trailer filled with 18,000 pounds of ‘bathroom paper products’ found in North Carolina

Stolen trailer filled with 18,000 pounds of toilet paper found in Guilford County, deputies say. (Guilford County Sheriff’s Office)

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A tractor-trailer was stopped on an interstate in Guilford County, North Carolina, and when deputies opened the back doors, it was like jackpot for anyone who has been trying to get their hands on toilet paper or paper towels.

The stolen trailer was loaded with 18,000 pounds of “bathroom paper products,” according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they followed the tractor-trailer to a warehouse a short distance off I-40 in Whitsett, North Carolina. The sheriff’s office determined the 53-foot Hyundai dry-van trailer was stolen locally and was being used to haul thousands and thousands of pounds of commercial bathroom paper products.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office clarified that this is the kind of paper towels people find in public restrooms.

No one has been arrested at this time because deputies are still investigating.