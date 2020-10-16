Denver TV station security guard faces second-degree murder charge

Matthew Dolloff. (Denver Police Department)

DENVER — Denver’s district attorney says a television station security guard accused of fatally shooting a pro-police demonstrator following opposing rallies will be charged with second-degree murder.

Beth McCann announced Thursday that the charge will be filed against 30-year-old Matthew Dolloff on Monday, which is the deadline for prosecutors to bring charges in the case.

Dolloff is accused of killing 49-year-old Lee Keltner on Saturday.

Police say Dolloff and another man got into an altercation with Keltner as he was arguing with another man.

People convicted of second-degree murder face a mandatory sentence of between 16 and 48 years in prison.

