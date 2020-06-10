Defunding the police: A breakdown of what it means and if it can work

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — ‘Defund the police:’ A chant uttered by protesters across the nation. It’s been a rallying cry for protesters, activists, and some city officials who have been calling for the defunding of police departments across the U.S. ever since the death of George Floyd.

The reaction to this notion is mixed among political leaders across the nation to calls for defunding police. But how would it work?

Some who support the idea want to strip all police funding and dissolve entire departments. In contrast, other advocates want to re-allocate some, but not all, money away from police departments and funnel some of it to training civilians to do some of the jobs police have always done.

CNN’s Brian Todd looks into what “defunding police” means, and whether it could work.