Death toll in Wisconsin parade crash climbs to six after child dies

A broken children’s stroller lays on W. Main St. in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after an SUV drove into a parade of Christmas marchers Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutor: 6th person, a child, has died in deadly Wisconsin parade crash.

This Nov. 16, 2021, photo provided by the Waukesha County Sheriff Office in Waukesha, Wis., shows Darrell Brooks Jr. Brooks.

Prosecutors in Wisconsin had already charged Darrell Brooks Jr. with intentional homicide in the deaths of five people who were killed when an SUV was driven into a Christmas parade.

Brooks Jr. made his initial court appearance Tuesday.

The city’s livestream video and bystander video captured the chaotic scene when an SUV sped along the parade route and then into the crowd.

Authorities say 62 people were injured, including many children. Several remain in critical condition. Conviction on first-degree intentional homicide carries a mandatory life sentence.