Death toll comparisons to WWII, 9/11 come as COVID-19 count exceeds 3,000

In this May 1, 2019 file photo, World War II and D-Day veteran Charles Norman Shay, from Indian Island, Maine, salutes the grave of fellow soldier Edward Morozewicz at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Stark comparisons surfaced this week as the U.S. death toll in the COVID-19 pandemic surpassed the number of Americans who died in battle during World War II.

U.S. death toll from Covid-19 surpasses number of Americans killed in combat during WWII, according to VA data. https://t.co/7ykE6L3ReE — MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 11, 2020

A report from NBC News cites 292,098 COVID-19 deaths as of Thursday afternoon.

“By contrast, U.S. forces suffered 291,557 ‘battle deaths’ during the Second World War, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs,” NBC reported. Another 113,842 WWII deaths are described as “non-theater” deaths.

More than 3,300 new COVID-19 deaths were reported on Thursday, a day after the U.S. hit the 3,000 mark for the first time on Wednesday.

U.S. death tolls will exceed 9/11 every day for two to three months, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director says https://t.co/uHDKcGhQxO — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 11, 2020

More comparisons came with the death toll from 9/11.

The Washington Post reported that U.S. death tolls will exceed the number of people killed in the 9/11 terror attacks, “every day for two to three months,” according to the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.