DEA: Drug dealer sold fentanyl-laced drugs to Mac Miller

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CNN) — A California man is under arrest accused of selling fentanyl-laced drugs to rapper Mac Miller just a few days before his death. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says 23-year-old Cameron James Pettit sold miller 30 milligram oxycodone pills, as well as cocaine and xanax.
Authorities say Pettit gave Miller fentanyl-laced oxycodone pills they believe he snorted prior to his death last September. Pettit has been charged with distribution of a controlled substance.
A medical examiner later listed miller’s cause of death as “mixed drugs toxicity.”
The DEA says fentanyl is an extremely powerful opioid — about 50-times stronger than heroin.