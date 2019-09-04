DEA: Drug dealer sold fentanyl-laced drugs to Mac Miller

FILE – In this July 13, 2013, file photo, rapper Mac Miller performs on his Space Migration Tour in Philadelphia. A man has been charged with selling counterfeit opioid pills to Mac Miller two days before the rapper died of an overdose. An autopsy found that the 26-year-old Miller died in his Los Angeles home on Sept. 7 from a combination of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CNN) — A California man is under arrest accused of selling fentanyl-laced drugs to rapper Mac Miller just a few days before his death. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says 23-year-old Cameron James Pettit sold miller 30 milligram oxycodone pills, as well as cocaine and xanax.

Authorities say Pettit gave Miller fentanyl-laced oxycodone pills they believe he snorted prior to his death last September. Pettit has been charged with distribution of a controlled substance.

A medical examiner later listed miller’s cause of death as “mixed drugs toxicity.”

The DEA says fentanyl is an extremely powerful opioid — about 50-times stronger than heroin.