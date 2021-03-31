Crews battle fire in Compton pallet yard

COMPTON, Calif. (KTLA) –– Fire crews are battling a blaze in Compton Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported in the area of Alameda Street and East Rosecrans Avenue around 4:45 p.m., according to the Compton Fire Department.

Thick black smoke was billowing through the air as Sky5 arrived above the scene around 5:30 p.m.

At least one structure was fully engulfed, with others being threatened. Crews had set up a line of defense around the residences on the 1300 block of Springe Avenue, behind the pallet yard.

Palm trees were also lit on fire, aerial footage showed.

Traffic appeared to be at a standstill on nearby Rosecrans Ave.

Check back for updates to this developing story.