Court won’t stop Texas abortion ban, but OKs clinics’ suit

A group of women is seen protesting against the abortion ban at the Capitol in Austin, Texas, earlier this month. Experts say the tactic that Texas is using — allowing private citizens to file lawsuits even if they aren’t directly affected — could come back to haunt Republican lawmakers if Democrats were to use the same strategy and against gun dealers, for instance. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled that Texas abortion providers can sue over the state’s ban on most abortions, but the justices are allowing the law to remain in effect.

The court acted Friday, more than a month after hearing arguments over the law that makes abortion illegal after cardiac activity is detected in an embryo. That’s around six weeks, before some women even know they are pregnant.

There are no exceptions for rape or incest. The law has been in place since Sept. 1.

The big case out of Mississippi that could overturn Roe v Wade won’t be decided until the summer.