Costco to begin enforcing members-only ban at its food courts

(CNN) — If you frequent the Costco food court for cheap hot dogs and pizza, but you are not a member, you aren’t going to be able to do that for much longer. Costco says buying items from the food court has always required a membership; they just haven’t enforced it — until now.

According to a sign posted inside a California store, starting in March, the warehouse chain will require you have to have an active membership to visit the food court.

No word on if the policy will apply at all locations.

It costs about $60 per year for a basic membership.

