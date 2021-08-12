Concert promoter AEG to require proof of vaccination to all US venues

FILE – In this April 20, 2019 file photo, Tame Impala performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. AEG Presents, a major tour and festival promoter, announced that COVID-19 vaccines would be required for concertgoers at its clubs, theaters and festivals. The company said in a news release, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, that the requirement is set to go into full effect no later than Oct. 1. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starting Oct. 1, massive concert company AEG Presents will require anyone going to one of their festival or concert venues to show proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

AEG puts on numerous festivals around the country including Coachella, New Orleans’ Jazz Fest and Born & Raised as well as concert tours, and even operates numerous venues including The Theater at Resorts World Las Vegas where Celine Dion opens on Nov. 5.

According to AEG’s website, the date was chosen to allow time for eligible unvaccinated ticketholders and staff to reach fully vaccinated status. Until, Oct. 1, AEG will also accept proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the show date.

“We have come to the conclusion that, as a market leader, it was up to us to take a real stand on vaccination status,” said Jay Marciano, COO of AEG and Chairman and CEO, AEG Presents in a statement on the company’s website. “Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about where our business, and country, were heading. The Delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again. We realize that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one. We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I’m confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what’s best for artists, fans, and live event workers.”