Community rallies around autistic man who was laid off from job

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The community is rallying around an autistic man who was put on leave from Sam’s Club in Florence, South Carolina after working as a greeter there for more than two decades. But now, it appears he might still have a role at the store.

Frank is autistic and was a greeter for more than 20 years at the Sam’s Club in Florence, but now he has spent the past eight weeks at home.

“I’ve been missing being at work for the past eight weeks,” Eason said. “They laid me off without a new pay.”

He was laid off back in July after more than 20 years on the job.

“That didn’t make any sense Tonya. That ain’t right,” Eason said. “That’s just wrong. I was disappointed.”

His aunt says his job descriptions were rewritten and Frank was asked to perform all tasks at the service desk. His family requested accommodations due to Frank’s autism, but says they were denied.

“They didn’t want me it’s just a door greeter now wait,” Eason said. “They also wanted me to also do stuff at the computer, cash register… at the customer service desk. I didn’t want to go at the service desk.”

He was put on leave the next day without pay. Frank’s aunt started a GoFundMe account Thursday night to help him until he got another job.

The goal was $10,000 but more than $14,000 has been raised. Hundreds of people reached out to help Frank, including his high school principal.

“Any educator worth their salt always wants to help a former student if they can,” said Dale Edwards — Frank’s High School Principal.

Sam’s Club says he continues to have a role there, and they hope he’ll be back serving customers soon.

Eason and his family say they have a lot of questions before he would commit to going back to work there, and Eason says he has other job offers.