Community members step up to help evacuees affected by wildfires in Oregon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The wildfires in Oregon have scorched nearly a million acres in just a 72-hour period, triggering evacuations for half a million people.

In the area between Canby and Molalla’s towns, the smoke is getting thicker, and it is a level 2 “be set” evacuation zone.

Fire crews say erratic winds Thursday caused the fire to grow on all sides.

The largest growth was to the east and southeast. Fire crews say the heavy smoke could prevent pilots from flying over the fire, but they plan to use an “unmanned aerial system” for observations.

Molalla is still in a level three evacuation, prompting community members to step in and help. A group from Canby says they drove nearly 1,000 miles around the area to rescue livestock.

“We’re tired, we’re exhausted, but we’re pushing on,” said Keith Schantin, lives in Canby. “We’ve got a great crew behind us. Anything anybody can do to help would be amazing.”

The group is coordinating with the owners; the animals will be returned when safe.

Right now, there is a curfew across all areas of Clackamas County from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. The curfew is for everyone working other than those working in “life-and-property-saving activities” or those on night-shift jobs in the street or public places.

In addition to the curfew, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s office will increase their patrols in the level three areas.

There have been quite a few rumors on social media about crimes within the evacuation zones, but despite those rumors, authorities say there haven’t been any arson arrests or shootings. They are increasing their patrols in the evacuation zones to keep businesses and properties safe.