PUEBLO, Colo. (CNN) — A “cannabis degree” might sound like a joke from the 70s, but now, it’s a real thing. Colorado State University will offer a cannabis degree starting next fall.

The Bachelor of Science program will cover cannabis biology and chemistry.

It’ll be on the Pueblo Campus where CSU has an Institute of Cannabis Research.

Students in the program will train to work as biochemists and food scientists.

Both medicinal and recreational cannabis use is legal in the state of Colorado.