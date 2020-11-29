Colorado governor tests positive for coronavirus

FILE – In this Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019 file photo, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, left, joins his partner, Marlon Reis, in acknowledging the crowd after Polis took the oath of office during the inauguration ceremony in Denver. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has tested positive for the coronavirus. Polis and his partner, Marlon Reis, both have COVID-19 and are asymptomatic, the governor said in a statement Saturday night, Nov. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, Pool)

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The governor said in a statement Saturday night that he and his partner, Marlon Reis, both have COVID-19 and are asymptomatic.

Polis had started quarantining Wednesday after he said he was exposed to the virus.

The state has been hit with a substantial spike in COVID-19 cases. One in 41 residents are believed to be contagious.

Polis said he will continue to serve the state while isolating. He urged residents to wear masks and keep 6 feet apart in public.