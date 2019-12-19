Cocaine seized from Pacific smugglers brought to San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) — An estimated $312 million worth of cocaine seized from smugglers in the eastern Pacific Ocean has been brought to San Diego.

About 18,000 pounds of the drug was offloaded Wednesday from the Coast Guard cutter Bertholf.

Officials say the drugs were taken from seven separate smuggling ships, including a so-called “low-profile go-fast vessel.” These are vessels that are specially designed to evade law enforcement. The one shown in the video above was intercepted last month.

The Navy, federal agencies and international partners were also involved in the counter-drug operations.