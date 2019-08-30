Coast Guard seizes nearly 3,000 lbs of cocaine in Pacific Ocean

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CNN) — A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrived in Los Angeles Thursday with $38.5 million dollars worth of cocaine as cargo. The Coast Guard seized 2,800 lbs. of drugs from suspected smugglers in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

The effort was a part of the military branch’s fight against drug cartels in that region.

“Not just the Coast Guard, multiple nations, multiple agencies within the United States are out there on a daily basis, working around the clock to stop them and disrupt their flow,” said Lt. Commander Matthew Kroll.

Some of the bales of cocaine seized were actually found floating in the ocean. The bust happened on the first ever patrol of the new coast guard cutter.