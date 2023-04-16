SAN DIEGO (KSWB) – The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for three American sailors who went missing off the coast of Mexico in early April.

Kerry O’Brien, Frank O’Brien and William Gross were aboard a 44-foot Lafitte sailing vessel named Ocean Bound that left Mazatlán en route to San Diego on April 4, the Coast Guard stated in a news release.

Ocean Bound, the missing sail boat, is pictured here. (U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Southwest)

The sailors planned to stop in Cabo San Lucas on April 6 along the way but there was no record of them arriving in Cabo San Lucas or a report of their location, according to officials.

“We know that they did not arrive in Cabo San Lucas, nor have there been any sightings of the vessel after (April 4) when they left Mazatlán,” Commander Greg Higgins, U.S. Coast Guard Search Mission Coordinator, told Nexstar’s KSWB.

Higgins said the journey should have taken about two days, but less than ideal weather could have been an obstacle for the sailors. During the journey, he said that winds were estimated to have been at approximately 30 knots and waves were reaching heights around 15 to 20 feet.

“It would be arduous. It wouldn’t be a comfortable trip,” Higgins said. “The three persons on-board have experience in the maritime industry, so they understand navigation of vessels … another person has years and years of experience on sailboats.”

In a joint statement to CNN, the sailors’ families said all three are “experienced.”

“Bill has over 50 years of sailing experience and is an extremely talented coastal cruiser. Kerry and Frank have 20 years sailing together and both hold captains licenses with the US Coast Guard,” the statement read, in part.

According to the Coast Guard, urgent marine broadcasts were issued over radio requesting all mariners to keep a lookout for the missing vessel and the sailors. Search and rescue coordinators have also contacted marinas throughout Baja, Mexico, but there have been no reported sightings of the vessel at this time, officials said.

The Mexican Navy is assisting the Coast Guard in search and rescue efforts.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the sailors or the Ocean Bound sailing vessel is encouraged to contact the U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue Coordination Center at 510-437-3701.

KSWB’s Christelle Koumoue contributed to this report.