Closing arguments begin in Trump impeachment trial as Senate speeds toward final vote

In this image from video, Michael van der Veen, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, listens as the clerk read a question from Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP/KLAS) — Senators have resumed Donald Trump’s impeachment trial without calling witnesses after agreeing to accept new information from a Republican congresswoman about his actions during the deadly Capitol siege on Jan. 6.

After a delay of several hours, the trial is back on track with closing arguments and Saturday’s session heading toward a vote on the verdict.

Under the deal, Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler’s statement on a phone call between Trump and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy as rioters stormed the Capitol was entered into the trial record as evidence. No further witnesses were called.

Senators brought the proceedings to a standstill when a majority voted Saturday morning to consider potential witnesses.

The information from Herrera Beutler sparked fresh interest on Trump’s actions that day.

While most Democrats are expected to convict the former president, acquittal appears likely in the chamber that is split 50-50 with Republicans. A two-thirds majority is required for conviction, or 67 votes.

Earlier Saturday, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell told colleagues he will vote to acquit Trump, a source told The Associated Press.