Civil rights pioneer and face of gay marriage dies at 95

FILE – In this Dec. 17, 2004, file photo, Phyllis Lyon, left, and her partner Del Martin, right, sit for a photograph at their home in San Francisco. Pioneering gay rights activist Lyon, who was among the first same-sex couples to marry in California when it became legal to do so in 2008, has died at her San Francisco home. Lyon died at age 95 of natural causes Thursday, April 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gay rights pioneer Phyllis Lyon who with her longtime partner was among the first same-sex couples to marry, has died.

Then-San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom decided to challenge state marriage laws by issuing licenses to everyone in 2004, but the state Supreme Court voided the unions before overturning the state’s ban on gay marriage in 2008.

FILE – In this June 16, 2008, file photo, Del Martin, left, places a ring on her partner Phyllis Lyon, right, during their wedding ceremony officiated by then-San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom, center, at City Hall in San Francisco. Pioneering gay rights activist Lyon, who was among the first same-sex couples to marry in California when it became legal to do so, has died at her San Francisco home. Lyon died at age 95 of natural causes Thursday, April 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

They wed again that year, shortly before her wife Del Martin died at the age of 87. The couple had been together more than 50 years.

Newsom, California’s governor, announced her death and called her one of his heroes. She died of natural causes at her San Francisco home. Lyon was 95.