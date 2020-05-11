Chinese investment in US drops to lowest level since 2009

FILE – In this March 18, 2020, file photo, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang listens to a question during a daily briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Beijing. Lawsuits are starting to pile up around the U.S. seeking to hold China accountable for the coronavirus pandemic. Shuang defended his country’s record of fighting the virus. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — China’s direct investments in the United States fell last year to the lowest level since the Great Recession — even before the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of global commerce.

The drop reflected tensions between the world’s two biggest economies and Chinese government restrictions on overseas investment.

A report out Monday found that China’s direct investment in the United States dropped from $5.4 billion in 2018 to $5 billion last year, the lowest level since the recession year of 2009.

U.S. investment in China blipped up last year — to $14 billion from $13 billion in 2018.