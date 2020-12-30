China accuses US of show of force with Taiwan Strait passage

In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain conducts routine underway operations in support of stability and security for a free and open Indo-Pacific, at the Taiwan Strait, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. China accused the U.S. of staging a show of force by sailing two Navy warships through the Taiwan Strait on Thursday morning. The Navy said the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS John S. McCain and USS Curtis Wilbur “conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit” in accordance with international law.(Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda/U.S. Navy via AP)

BEIJING (AP) — China is accusing the U.S. of staging a show of force by sailing two Navy warships through the Taiwan Strait.

The Navy said the USS John S. McCain and USS Curtis Wilbur “conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit” on Thursday morning.

It said their transit was “in accordance with international law” and “demonstrates the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

China’s Defense Ministry called the move a “show of force” and a provocation that endangers peace and stability.

While China claims Taiwan as its own territory, the Taiwan Strait is generally considered an international waterway.