WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — A viral video that appeared to show an Arkansas Chick-Fil-A employee spitting in a bowl of chicken batter has left some customers disgusted.

The clip, which was reportedly filmed at a restaurant in West Memphis, was originally posted to social media where it sparked major backlash.

Jonathan Cardwell, the operator of the West Memphis location, could not be reached for comment. On the restaurant’s Facebook page, however, he apologized for the incident and assured the public the two employees involved — the one who looked to be spitting, and the one filming — have been fired.

“We have very strict standards and high expectations for Food Safety, Team Member behavior, and our Guest Experience and this was an egregious violation of all of the above. You trust us to deliver you safe, fresh food with a team who genuinely cares about you. We fell short of those expectations here,” the statement read, in part.

Despite the backlash online, at least one customer who spoke with Nexstar’s WREG said they hope the business, which only opened in 2020, isn’t too badly affected.

“I would say that it’s definitely unfortunate but I wouldn’t let one employee justify what should happen with business,” said customer Skylar Hampton.

The Arkansas Department of Health has also confirmed an investigation into the incident.

“The Arkansas Department of Health takes all restaurant complaints seriously and will follow up with an inspection of the facility,” according to a statement issued by the department. “Our environmental health specialists will investigate the complaint and if the statements made in the complaint are found to be occurring, we will implement interventions to correct the issues.”