Chicago’s Lake Shore Drive renamed to honor Black settler

FILE – In this Sunday, May 31, 2020 file photo, Northbound Lake Shore Drive sits empty of motorists traveling to downtown Chicago as police force traffic off at the 31st Street exit, as part of a security perimeter around the downtown area. Chicago’s City Council voted Friday, June 25, 2021 to add the name of a Black recognized as a key settler of the city to an iconic road. In a compromise, alderman voted to change the name of Lake Shore Drive to Jean Baptiste Point DuSable Lake Shore Drive. DuSable, a native of Haiti, is considered Chicago’s first permanent, non-indigenous settler. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s City Council has voted to change the name of Lake Shore Drive to the name of a Black man recognized as a key settler of the city.

Aldermen voted Friday to rename one of the city’s iconic roads to Jean Baptiste Point DuSable Lake Shore Drive. DuSable, a native of Haiti, is considered to be Chicago’s first permanent, non-indigenous settler.

He had a successful trading post in the late 1700s.

An initial proposal by an alderman was to get rid of the Lake Shore Drive name entirely. Opposing aldermen noted getting rid of the Lake Shore Drive name would have “costly implications” for businesses, police and fire.