DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) – A California sheriff’s deputy was on the run for 12 hours after he allegedly shot two people in their home Wednesday morning, according to Dublin police.

Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy Devin Williams Jr. is on the run after a double homicide, police say. (Image courtesy DPD)

It started when a man and woman were shot inside their home in Dublin, California. Someone called 911 at 12:45 a.m. and told emergency dispatchers that the gunman fled in a vehicle.

Both victims, identified by police as a married couple, died at the crime scene.

“Witnesses on scene identified the shooter as 24-year-old Devin Williams Jr.,” the Dublin Police Department wrote.

Police officers quickly realized that Williams works as a deputy for the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, which is headquartered in Dublin.

Police were searching for Williams and warned he “should be considered armed and dangerous,” the department said.

The manhunt ended when Williams called law enforcement to turn himself in. Law enforcement officers were able to keep the deputy on the phone and trace his cellphone’s location.

Williams was arrested by California Highway Patrol officers in Coalinga, California, just before noon. Coalinga is about 150 miles south of Dublin, a wealthy suburb of the San Francisco Bay Area.

The 911 call came from a third person inside the home where the couple was killed.

“An intruder came into the house brandishing a firearm. It’s even more disheartening that it was one of our own who was the trigger person behind,” police said.

Williams knew the victims, Sheriff’s Lt. Ray Kelly said.

“This was a very bizarre chain of events,” he added.