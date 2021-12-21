California requiring healthcare workers to get booster shots

Travelers wait in line to get tested for COVID-19 at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported more than 3,500 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as the number of daily new cases tripled over the week. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday said California will require healthcare workers to get booster shots against the coronavirus.

“With Omicron on the rise, we’re taking immediate actions to protect Californians and ensure our hospitals are prepared,” the Democratic governor said in a news release.

California follows New Mexico in the new mandate, his office said.

The most populous state already required all healthcare workers to be vaccinated by September, with exemptions for medical reasons or personal beliefs.

His office would not say when the new requirement would take effect or if there would be an option for frequent testing instead, promising more details during an event Wednesday.