DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (KLAS) — After two of intense searching, authorities have found the body of a missing California man in Death Valley.

According to National Park rangers, John McCarry, 69, from Long Beach, told a family member he was going to Death Valley back on May 15. It was 11 days later when the Long Beach Police Department issued a public information bulletin on May 26. Park rangers found McCarry’s car five days later on Lake Hill Road in Panamint Valley.

The two day search at this point involved National Park Service and Bureau of Land Management rangers, the California Highway Patrol’s A-81 airplane, and U.S. Navy’s VX-31 SAR helicopter. McCarry’s body was found a quarter mile away from his car.

At this time foul play is not suspected, but no indication of the cause of his death has been released.