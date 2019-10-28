California Democratic Congresswoman resigns from Congress

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, Katie Hill, then a Democratic Party candidate from California’s 25th Congressional district, talks to a reporter after voting in her hometown of Agua Dulce, Calif. She won the election, flipping a traditional GOP stronghold. Now, U.S. Rep. Hill, D-Calif., has apologized to friends and supporters for engaging in an inappropriate affair with a campaign staffer, but she still let down Susan Slates, a fellow Democrat, who said she was “disappointed,” but quickly jumped to Hill’s defense, saying anything she did pales in comparison to what’s she’s witnessed under President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) — Democratic Congresswoman Katie Hill of California announced her resignation from Congress Sunday. It comes days after she admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with a campaign staffer before coming into office.

In a statement, she wrote:

“It is with a broken heart that today I announce my resignation from Congress. This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community, and our country.” Congresswoman Katie Hill

Hill’s resignation comes after the house committee on ethics announced Wednesday it’s opening an investigation into allegations, she engaged in an improper relationship with a congressional staffer in possible violation of House rules.

In a statement to constituents released Wednesday, Hill admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with a campaign staffer before entering congress and apologized for it.

Hill was elected to Congress in the 2018 midterm elections. She defeated a republican incumbent to represent a swing district.

She served as the vice chairwoman of the powerful House Oversight Committee.