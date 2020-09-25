‘Cake Boss’ star’s right hand impaled in ‘terrible’ bowling accident

Lisa Valastro and Buddy Valastro arrive at the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards. (Photo by: Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank)

‘Cake Boss’ star Buddy Valastro suffered a “terrible” bowling accident on Sunday that left his hand impaled.

A representative for Valastro told PEOPLE the accident happened while the chef was spending “quality time” with his family at the bowling alley in their New Jersey home. “There was a malfunction with the bowling pinsetter, a common fix in the past, but it turned into a terrible accident.”

I was involved in a terrible accident a few days ago… 😔 What do you think of my new accessory? #recoveryjourney #positivevibes pic.twitter.com/5IrOCTH7sQ — Buddy Valastro (@CakeBossBuddy) September 23, 2020

“After trying to release the bowling pin from the cage mechanism, his right hand became lodged and compressed inside the unit,” they continued. “Unable to remove his hand, he can see a 1-1/2″ metal rod slowly and repeatedly impale his hand three times between his ring finger and middle finger.”

Valastro’s 13- and 16-year-old sons used a saw to cut through the metal rod and free him, according to the representative.

Valastro shared the news on Instagram with a photo of himself in a hospital bed with a cast on his right arm. “I was involved in a terrible accident a few days ago… 😔 What do you think of my new accessory?”

Valastro had two surgeries on his hand and was released from the hospital Wednesday.

“It will be an uphill battle as it’s Buddy’s dominant right hand and he will need prolonged recovery and therapy,” Valastro’s representative told PEOPLE.