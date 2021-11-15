Bug in ‘Capital Gains’ online slot game giving false reports of $100K jackpots

This Nov. 12, 2021 photo shows a screen shot of a demonstration version of the Capital Gains online slot game. A Yardley, Pennsylvania woman is suing the manufacturer of the game, saying it gave her a notice on her cell phone that she had won $100,000. But the manufacturer says “a bug” in the system wrongly told her she won more than she was entitled to. New Jersey officials say they have received 14 similar complaints about the game, manufactured by American Gaming Systems. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The manufacturer of a popular online slots game at the center of a lawsuit over how much a Pennsylvania woman should be paid for winning says it has “taken corrective action.”

But the company maintains there are no grounds to pay the woman the $100,000 jackpot her phone told her she had won while playing “Capital Gains.”

New Jersey officials say they have received 14 similar complaints about the game.

Las Vegas-based American Gaming System says it will defend itself against a lawsuit brought by Lisa Piluso of Yardley, Pennsylvania.

She was playing a game on her phone last year and received a screen notification that she won $100,000.

But New Jersey regulators say the company told them “a bug” created incorrect displays on gamblers’ phones.